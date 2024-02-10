NTCC’s President Is Honored

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) will recognize Dr. Ron Clinton, President of Northeast Texas Community College (TX), with the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction during PTK Catalyst 2024, the Society’s annual convention in Orlando, FL, on April 4-6, 2024. The Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction is Phi Theta Kappa’s most prestigious award for community college presidents. Its name honors the late Dr. Shirley B. Gordon, Phi Theta Kappa’s longest-serving Board of Directors Chair and long-time president of Highline Community College in Washington.

To be selected for this award, college presidents and CEOs are nominated by students on their campus, must have served for at least five years, and must have demonstrated outstanding support of student success initiatives, leading to more robust pathways to completion, transfer, and employment. They have also taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders on campus.

“This college president has made it a priority to support student success inside and outside the classroom,” says Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “This award is made even more special because it comes directly from the students, and it is evidence of the gratitude they feel for the support for them and students like them.”

“As deeply honored as I am to receive this national recognition,” Dr. Clinton says of the award, “I am even more pleased to have had the privilege to work with such a talented group of PTK students and their faculty advisors at NTCC over the years. It has certainly been one of the high points of my career.”