Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

February 11 – February 17

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway, lane closures as needed

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge & at N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, detour in place.

FM 2148 – North from US 82 and from 3419 to N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, an extension of frontage roads. Closed to thru traffic

N. Frontage/Hampton Rd. – West from FM 989. Extension of frontage roads. Daytime lane closure as needed

FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 North Frontage Rd. to Gibson Lane, widening road. Lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, workers are replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, crews replaced the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

FM 726 – At Copeland Creek, workers are replacing the bridge. Detour in place

US 80 – From Tom Brown Pkwy to Gregg Co. line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed, and a detour is in place.

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

SH 315 – From FM 1970 to Rusk Co. line, resurfacing road. Daytime lane closures

CR 173 – At Beck Creek. Replacing bridge. Daytime lane closures

Titus County

US 271 – Workers are replacing bridges at Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek, and White Oak Creek Relief.

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to thru traffic

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane and shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. The center turn lane is closed.

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

TxDOT Paris District

February 11 – February 17

Safety Message: Pedestrian Safety Campaign

Pedestrian traffic fatalities increased 30 percent in Texas from 2018 through 2022 and now account for one in five of all roadway deaths. In 2022, there were 5,766 crashes involving pedestrians in our state, resulting in 830 deaths. Another 1,526 people were seriously injured.

The top factors contributing to traffic crashes in Texas involving pedestrians are:

Pedestrians fail to yield the right-of-way to vehicles.

Drivers should have caused the right-of-way to pedestrians.

Driver inattention.

Speeding.

Pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users because they don’t have protective equipment such as airbags, seat belts, and bumpers. All of us are responsible for following the rules of the road and bringing the number of pedestrian fatalities to zero. TxDOT offers the safety tips below to prevent a deadly encounter.

For pedestrians

Cross the street only at intersections or crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Refrain from assuming traffic will stop for you.

Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.

Use the sidewalk. If there is no one, walk on the left side of the roadway or shoulder facing oncoming traffic unless the left side of the highway facing oncoming traffic is obstructed or unsafe.

Put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road when walking.

Stay visible. Wear reflective materials and use a flashlight at night.

For drivers

Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.

You must pay attention and put your phone away to see if pedestrians enter your path.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to the conditions.

Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting February 12, 2024. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists must remain alert to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls and reduce speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sherman Area

Fannin County

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line, w atch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

SH 56, in Dodd City, from CR 2936 to CR 3210 . Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to mill and pave the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 56, in Windom, from CR 2970 to CR 2996 . Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to mill and pave the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 100, from SH 56 to FM 2216 . Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 271, from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

CR 3210 at Bullard Creek. CR 3210 at Bullard Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. Trafficking must use CR 3200 as a detour during the closure.

CR 1020 at Caney Creek. CR 1020 at Caney Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. During the closure, traffic must use CR 1030 as a detour.

SH 78, from FM 68 to FM 1629 . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform potholing and blade leveling on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 78, from SH 56 to SH 11 . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform blade leveling on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

Paris Area

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line . Watch for temporary lanes, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Lamar & Delta Counties

SH 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, w atch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.

Lamar & Red River Counties

US 271 from the FM 196 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder closures and trucks entering and exiting the highway as crews remove trees and brush from within the right of way.

Delta County

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from the Lamar County line to FM 128, you should expect temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at Delaware Creek. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to SH 37 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Greenville Area

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has been working on signals at various locations. Concrete island work and final striping and sign placement will begin soon. The contractor has finished placing sod at multiple locations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades . The contractor has begun preparing the right of way: placing driveways, driveway safety-end treatments, and cross culvert work is underway. The contractor is currently working on a culvert extension, performing subgrade widening work, base work, and placing geogrid. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has shifted traffic to the west to begin the removal of asphalt, concrete, and some existing driveways. The placement of the storm sewer will continue. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567 . The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. The contractor has completed subgrade widening, cement treatment, flex base, and geogrid of the subgrade near mile six of the eight-mile project. Riprap and erosion control work is ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue and Bledsoe Creek Bridge: The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs at both locations. The contractor has placed beams and poured the concrete deck on Shelby Avenue. The Bledsoe Creek in Fannin County project has completed the backwalls and prepped the right-of-way work. Crews will soon place bridge beams. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 intersection improvements from Monte Stratton to FM 1903. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor will perform eastbound main lane barrier shift work, placing a low-profile traffic barrier at FM 1903 and excavation/embankment for detour placement. Excavation work on Gilstrap will begin soon, and some work zone striping will be performed eastbound near FM 1570. Utility work is ongoing. Temporary ramps are now open. The contractor plans to place more barriers and complete the area’s main lane widening and drainage work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains Counties