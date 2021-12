AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

Choctaw and Cherokee tribal leaders say Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to not renew hunting and fishing license compacts with the Cherokee and Choctaw nations is part of an ongoing dispute over casino gambling and criminal jurisdiction. The 2016 licensing compacts provided hunting and fishing licenses to the Cherokee and Choctaw nations for $2 each for distribution among tribal citizens at little or no cost to the citizens.