Oklahoma Man Sentenced For DWI Crash That Killed Four Teens

Bradley Shawn Pittman

Bradley Shawn Pittman, 45-year-old, pleaded guilty in federal court in Indian Country to four counts of second-degree Murder. They accused Pittman of killing four Durant High School students in a drunk driving crash in May 2020. Authorities say Pittman had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, was driving on a suspended driver’s license, and had three previous DUI convictions.

