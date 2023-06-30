Paris Area Holiday Weekend Activities

Every Friday evening through July 14, the Paris Municipal Band takes the stage at 8:00 at Bywaters Paris. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. The performance will be under the Pavilion by Love Civic Center on Collegiate Dr. in the event of rain.

The Greater Blossom Development Association is hosting a fireworks show Friday. They will launch the pyrotechnics from the softball field, and it’s visible along the Blossom section of the Northeast Texas Trail.

Detroit has an entire weekend of events planned. A live band will be at the city park from 7:00 until 11:00 Friday night. A pancake breakfast will be at 7:00 Saturday morning at the Firehouse. A parade begins at 10:00 am along Front Street, and serving from the BBQ Cookoff starts at 6:00 pm. The fireworks show begins at dark at the ball fields.

The “Celebrate America Independence Day Parade” is Saturday starting at the Lamar County Courthouse at 10:00 am. There is no fee to enter the parade.

The 14th annual Honey Grove Fireworks Show is at the Honey Grove Elementary School on Saturday. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic spreads starting at 6:00 pm. Live Music by Michael O’Neil and special guest Meredith Puckett will be available, along with food vendors. Then once the sun sets, the fireworks begin, and if you need more information, search H. G. Fireworks on Facebook.

The Paris fireworks show will be held Monday night at Love Civic Center.