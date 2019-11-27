Oklahoma News Headlines for Wednesday Nov. 27th

The OSBI has identified the man who was found dead in a vehicle in Bryan County on November 14 as 27-year-old John Self. The cause of his death has not been released, and there have been no arrests in this case.

A Pottowatomie County jury has recommended a death sentence for a man convicted of murdering a police officer following a 2017 traffic stop. 38-year-old Byron James Shepard was convicted of fatally shooting Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney. Defense attorneys urged leniency because they said Shepard was verbally, sexually and physically abused as a child.