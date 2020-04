There are several trials of COVID-19 vaccines underway in the United States and more overseas. That sort of pace could suggest a vaccine will be ready within one and a half to two years, instead of four or five. Dr. Peter Hotez is developing one of the candidates at the Baylor College of Medicine. He is pushing for a balance of cutting edge new technologies and old ones too. For example, one may go towards a geriatric population and another towards children.