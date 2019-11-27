One Dead In Bowie County Crash

At 12:43 this morning (11.27), Texarkana Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-259, six miles north of the city of Dekalb in Bowie County. The investigating Troopers preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 with a trailer in tow, Mohammed Anfas Hazuri, 37, of Miramar FL was traveling north on US-259 while the driver of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300, Jay Michael Lohse, 35, of Fayetteville AR was traveling south on the same roadway. For an unknown reason, the Mercedes-Benz was traveling on the wrong side of the roadway. The driver of the Dodge took evasive action to the left; the Mercedes-Benz struck the towed trailer before traveling off the roadway and into the east ditch where it struck several trees. Lohse was pronounced at the scene by Judge Gerrold Rankin and taken to East Funeral Home in Texarkana. Hazuri does not show to have been injured; the crash remains under investigation at this time.