One Dead In Greenville Rollover Crash

 

On December 3, 2023, at approximately 5:46 p.m., the Greenville Police
Department and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on
US Highway 69 South, just south of Horne Drive. When officers arrived, they located a white
Dodge Ram pickup in the ditch that appeared to have flipped end over end before barrel-rolling
to a stop. The only occupant of the vehicle was deceased when officers arrived. According to
accident investigators, the driver had been ejected and appeared to have been struck by his
vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle, identified as Casey Allen Jones, white male 38 years of age, was
from Weatherford, Texas. Justice of the Peace, Rankin ordered Jones’ remains to be sent to the
medical examiner’s office for autopsy. Jones’ next of kin have been notified.

