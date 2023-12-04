One Dead In Greenville Rollover Crash

On December 3, 2023, at approximately 5:46 p.m., the Greenville Police

Department and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on

US Highway 69 South, just south of Horne Drive. When officers arrived, they located a white

Dodge Ram pickup in the ditch that appeared to have flipped end over end before barrel-rolling

to a stop. The only occupant of the vehicle was deceased when officers arrived. According to

accident investigators, the driver had been ejected and appeared to have been struck by his

vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle, identified as Casey Allen Jones, white male 38 years of age, was

from Weatherford, Texas. Justice of the Peace, Rankin ordered Jones’ remains to be sent to the

medical examiner’s office for autopsy. Jones’ next of kin have been notified.