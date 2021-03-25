One Dead In Mt Pleasant Officer Involved Shooting

On March 24, 2021, at 5:03 pm, Mount Pleasant Police received a 911 call about an individual’s welfare at 120 Jerry Boatner Pkwy. Preliminary information indicates officers responded and, upon arrival, were directed to a male who was allegedly intoxicated, armed with a handgun, and making threats. Officers located the armed individual and attempted to de-escalate the situation through dialogue.

The male fired a handgun from inside the vehicle, and the officers fired their service weapons in response. The man died at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

As is standard procedure, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The Texas Rangers are handling the investigation for this incident.