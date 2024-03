One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Smith County Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:00 am on State Highway 110 and CR 2121, known as Meador Cemetery Road. A pickup truck turned south off CR 2121 onto Highway 110 and collided with a northbound pickup. The northbound pickup reportedly went into the southbound lane, hitting a vehicle head-on. One driver is dead, another is in the hospital with incapacitating injuries, and the other driver has only minor injuries.