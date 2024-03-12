Texas Rangers Investigating City Council

The Longview News Journal reports that four Mount Pleasant City Council members collected thousands of dollars in travel reimbursements over three years. Texas DPS Sgt. Ethan Sartor confirmed that the Texas Rangers are investigating the council and some of its members. Since 2021, the City of Mount Pleasant has paid Mayor Tracy Craig and Council members Sherri Spruill, Galen Adams, and Henry Chappell II a combined more than $40,000 in travel reimbursements, primarily for mileage the officials accrued while conducting city business, city records show. However, many of their travel reimbursement forms contain few details about where they had driven.