Operation Big Red Results in Multiple Drug Trafficking Arrests in Red River County



U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced today that nine individuals have been arrested following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas.

On Apr. 5, 2019, a combined task force of federal, state and local law enforcement executed federal arrest and search warrants in the Clarksville, Texas area as the result of Operation Big Red. The operation is the result of an investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking organization operating in the area. Much of the information came from the investigation and federal prosecution a related drug trafficking enterprise in the area. On Feb. 20, 2019, a federal grand jury returned a 12-count indictment charging seven individuals with various drug conspiracy violations related to the possession and distribution of methamphetamine. Those arrested and named in the indictment are:

Marvin Earl Baty, 44, a current inmate in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Holderville, OK;

Jacory Dewayne Coulter, 33, of Clarksville;

Gregory Lamont Dillard, 48, of Clarksville;

Victor Gonzales, 44, of Clarksville;

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 57, of Clarksville;

Brandon Charles Nickerson, 40, of Clarksville; and

Neopholis Dontray Scales, 33, of Clarksville.

If convicted, they each face from 10 years to life in federal prison.

The operation today involved approximately 100 law enforcement officers from the following agencies: Texas Department of Public Safety, including the Special Response Team, Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Criminal Investigation Division, Aircraft Operations Division, Highway Patrol Division, Victim Services, and Communications Services; Red River County Sheriff’s Office; Clarksville Police Department; Mt. Pleasant Police Department SWAT Team; Texas Parks and Wildlife; Federal Bureau of Investigation; United States Marshals Service; and Texas Child Protective Services. In addition to the nine arrests, law enforcement officers seized illegal drugs and at least one firearm.

This case is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety – Criminal Investigation Division and the Red River County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.