Optimist Baseball All Stars

by Sabra Vaughan

We have several teams that had success this past weekend (June 25-27) at DYB all star tournaments. I’m attaching a recap, a spreadsheet of all of our all star teams (some don’t play until this coming weekend) that includes the team rosters, and pictures of the teams that had wins this past weekend.

7U Coach Pitch – State Champions. Will advance to the Regional World Series in Monroe, LA starting July 22. (Bronson Brown head coach)

6U T-Ball National – North Division 1 Regional Champions – Advance to state championship series in Longview July 8-9 to play 2 of 3 series with the South Division 1 Champs for the state title. The state champ and the runner-up will advance to the DYB Regional World Series in Monroe, LA starting July 22. (Cade Petty head coach)

8U Coach Pitch – North Division 1 Regional Champions – Advance to state championship series in Longview July 8-9 to play 2 of 3 series with the South Division 1 Champs for the state title. The state champ and the runner-up will advance to the DYB Regional World Series in Monroe, LA starting July 22. (Aaron Barnes head coach)

6U T-Ball American – Won the 6U Classic state tournament. There is no advancement for teams in the Classic series. (Brandon Hancock head coach)

I’ll keep you informed if we have teams with wins at the tournaments scheduled for this coming weekend.