Options abound in second fall eight-week term at PJC Classes begin Oct. 24

 

Micah Flowers, a member of PJC’s history faculty, demonstrated that U.S. History I can be fun as well as educational. This is one of many classes that will be offered in the second 8-week term beginning Oct. 24.
 
Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.
 
“With the emphasis on eight-week courses,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President, “students don’t have to wait for the beginning of fall or spring semesters to begin their college education. The ability to start mid-semester offers greater flexibility to students with more choices available.” 
 
In-person courses offered in Paris include business computer applications, networking, and cybersecurity; biology, including anatomy & physiology; construction management; introductions to mass communications, computing, or sociology;  criminal justice courses; blueprint reading and sketching and computer-aided design; economics; electronics and mechatronics; emergency medical services; English composition; federal or Texas government; U.S. history; horology (watchmaking) and jewelry technology; mathematics, including algebra and statistics; music appreciation; psychology; sociology; Spanish; and multiple welding courses.
 
The PJC-Greenville Center will offer in-person courses on biology, including anatomy & physiology; chemistry; introductions to mass communications or to sociology;  criminal justice courses; economics; electronics and mechatronics; English composition; federal government; U.S. history; mathematics, including algebra and statistics; music appreciation; psychology; sociology; Spanish; and multiple welding courses. 
 
The PJC-Sulphur Springs Center has in-person courses including business computer applications; biology, including anatomy & physiology; introduction to mass communications or to computing; blueprint reading and sketching and computer-aided design; English composition; federal or Texas government; U.S. history; mathematics, including calculus and statistics; music appreciation; psychology; Spanish; and multiple welding courses. 
 
Online courses in the second eight-week term include agricultural economics; art appreciation; biology courses; financial literacy; introductions to mass communications, computing, sociology, spreadsheets, or to the teaching profession; computer programming; criminal justice; theater appreciation; economics; English composition, technical writing, and world literature; federal or Texas government; U.S. history; mathematics including algebra and calculus; marketing, music appreciation, solar system, elementary physics, business communications; psychology, and public speaking.
 
New students need to apply for admission to PJC, take care of any required testing, meet with a Student Success Coach and set up a degree plan, then register for classes and apply for financial assistance. Scholarships for the current year are available.
 
Prospective students may email apply@parisjc.edu or fill out an online application at www.parisjc.edu/apply. For questions, call or stop by any PJC location:
 
Paris Junior College: 903-782-0425, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX.
PJC-Greenville Center: 903-454-9333, 6500 Monty Stratton Parkway, Greenville, TX.
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center: 903-885-1232, 1137 Loop 301 East, Sulphur Springs, TX.

