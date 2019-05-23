Pantherettes Tonight Plus Rangers Sweep Mariners in Today’s Sports Update

Last night in Argyle, the Honey Grove Lady Warriors lost game one of their regional finals series with Crawford 7-0. Game two is tonight.

Also tonight, on Mix 107-7, the North Lamar Pantherettes will try to punch their ticket to Austin. At 7pm, North Lamar and Anna will play a one game playoff in Commerce. The winner will represent region 2 at the state tournament next week.

Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto has been named a Third Team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association. She is the first pitcher in school history to be named an All-American, and the fourth player in program history to receive All-America status.

Rehabber Elvis Andrus hit a solo homer and the RoughRiders scored four runs in the eighth to knock off Midland 5-2 Wednesday afternoon. Andrus led off the fourth with a long homer to left-center field, cutting Midland’s lead to 2-1. Still trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Preston Beck put the Riders in front with a three-run double.

Hunter Pence homered, Adrian Sampson had another impressive long outing for a victory after not starting, and the Texas Rangers beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. The Rangers are off today and start a weekend series tomorrow at the LA Angels at 9:07pm.

Miami Heat assistant and former Michigan star Juwan Howard has reached agreement on a five-year contract to be the next head coach of the Wolverines. Howard will replace John Beilein, who left Michigan last week to become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beilein was with the Wolverines for 12 seasons, leading them to two national championship games.

The NFL has asked teams to eliminate some high-impact drills — including the iconic Oklahoma drill — from training camp practices as part of the league’s ongoing effort to reduce concussion numbers. The league acknowledged the request Tuesday during its spring meeting in Key Biscayne, Florida. The recommendation came in response to data that showed a high rate of concussions during the early part of training camp in recent years.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was the victim of a $5 million extortion attempt by a family member, according to federal court documents. Geourvon Keinell Sears, 21, is accused of threatening to reveal personal information about Mathieu. According to the documents from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Sears allegedly ordered Mathieu in April to put $1.5 million in his bank account within a week before upping the demand to $5 million. Sears allegedly said he would contact TMZ if he did not receive the money.