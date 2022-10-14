Paris Area Weekend Activities

The Roxton Community Revival held this week wraps up tonight. There were multiple ministers and musicians that served during this event.

Paris CASA for Kids Fall for Casa Fiesta is tomorrow at 6 pm at the Love Civic Center. Great food, live and silent auction. Call (903) 737-4346 for information.

Crime stoppers ALL GOLF 4 MAN SCRAMBLE tournament sponsored by Paris Chevrolet will be held tomorrow @1 PM @ PINE RIDGE Golf Course. The cost is $300 per team or $75 Per Player, To sign up call Angie (903) 491-5043 or Sonya at (903) 227-2319. Lunch will be ready at 11 – registration for golf at 12:30 and tournament starts at 1.

Paris Community Theatre presents an odd-ball cast of has-been actors who attempt to revive their careers in “Drop Dead!,” a murder mystery. At the dress rehearsal, the set falls, props break, and the producer and an actor are murdered. But the show must go on! During the opening night performance, the murders continue. The remaining actors must save the show and their careers, solve the mystery, and stay alive for curtain call. Performances are tomorrow night at 7:30, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 and next Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30

Lamar County first responders are hosting a charity softball tournament on Oct. 15 at Chisum softball field, with the first game starting at 8am. Teams will be made up of 11-12 players with three women on the field, and it is $275 per team or $25 per player. Proceeds will be used to by Christmas presents for residents at Paris Nursing Homes. For more information call Hunter Landers at 903-423-1071, Roper Hill at 903-905-2003 or Tyler Bussell at 903-905-1504.

Mannequin Night is returning to downtown Paris this Saturday after a two year absence. This year’s event will include food trucks, local bands around the plaza, ghost tours, and the Zombie Walk, kicking off the event at 6:00pm. Mannequins will pose from 6-8:30pm downtown around the square, with some mannequins posing inside shop windows and in various places along the square and surrounding streets.