Paris Area Weekend Events

Between 8:30 and 12:30pm tomorrow, there will e a Fly-In at Cox Field in Paris presented by Cox Field and Airport Coffee. There’ll be Live Music, Food Trucks, Discovery Flights for Kids, a Bounce House, and Trolley Rides to Downtown.

The First Annual Paris Kite Fest, presented by the Paris Area Arts Alliance, will be held tomorrow on the North Lamar ISD Grounds. This FREE event runs from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Kite Fest will feature a DJ, food trucks, games, kids’ crafts, kite contests, and kite giveaways as long as the supply lasts. Bring your kite to fly or a chair to watch the fun. For additional information or weather condition updates, visit the FaceBook page for “ParisArea ArtsAlliance” or call 903-782-6215.

Then Prairiland FFA plant sale, BBQ dinner & auction is tomorrow, beginning with the plant sale from 7:30-noon at the Greenhouse behind the Ag Building. A BBQ Supper for $10/plate will be held at 4 at the Jr High/HS Cafeteria. The auction gets under way at 5:30 at the Jr High Gym .

The talented cast of North Lamar High School brings the timeless Shakespeare classic comedy “ Midsummer’s Night Dream” to life on stage this Saturday night at 7 at the North Lamar HS Auditorium. Admission is “Pay what you can” at the