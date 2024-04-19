ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Paris Area Weekend Events

 

Between 8:30 and 12:30pm tomorrow, there will e a Fly-In at Cox Field in Paris presented by Cox Field and Airport Coffee. There’ll be Live Music, Food Trucks, Discovery Flights for Kids, a Bounce House, and Trolley Rides to Downtown.

The First Annual Paris Kite Fest, presented by the Paris Area Arts Alliance, will be held tomorrow  on the North Lamar ISD Grounds. This FREE event runs from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Kite Fest will feature a DJ, food trucks, games, kids’ crafts, kite contests, and kite giveaways as long as the supply lasts. Bring your kite to fly or a chair to watch the fun. For additional information or weather condition updates, visit the FaceBook page for “ParisArea ArtsAlliance” or call 903-782-6215.

Then Prairiland FFA plant sale, BBQ dinner & auction is tomorrow, beginning with the plant sale from 7:30-noon at the Greenhouse behind the Ag Building. A BBQ Supper for  $10/plate will be held at 4 at the  Jr High/HS Cafeteria. The auction gets under way  at 5:30 at the  Jr High Gym .

The talented cast of North Lamar High School brings the timeless Shakespeare classic comedy “ Midsummer’s Night Dream”  to life on stage this Saturday night at 7 at the North Lamar HS Auditorium. Admission is “Pay what you can” at the

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved