The Paris City Council held a public forum at this week’s meeting to consider terminating a contract between the city and Beshirs Construction. A Beshirs truck driver and a teen got into an altercation, in which the teen knocked the man out. Two armed men then ordered the teen and a friend to get on the ground. After the 45 minute forum and an executive session, the council voted to end the contract, which would have expired in March of 2021.