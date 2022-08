Paris Community Theater is presenting a musical showcasing the 50s and 60s with music from the girl doo-wop groups. The play is The Marvelous Wonderettes and performances Aug 11 through 13th and 18th through 20th at 7:30. There will be a Sunday matinee at 2:30 pm Sunday the 14th. Performances are at the Plaza Theater Downtown Paris. Buy your tickets at pctonstage dot com.