Yasser Said Guilty Of Murdering Daughters

After deliberating for about 5 hours, a Dallas County jury has convicted Yasser Abdel Said of murdering his two teen-age daughters in a so called “ honor killing”. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole, because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case. Said fatally shot his two daughters in his taxi in Irving because he was angry they were dating outside the Muslim faith. Said maintained that he was innocent.
