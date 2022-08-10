Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header

Yasser Said Guilty Of Murdering Daughters

Yasser Abdel Said

After deliberating for about 5 hours, a Dallas County jury has convicted Yasser Abdel Said of murdering his two teen-age daughters in a so called “ honor killing”. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole, because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case. Said fatally  shot his two daughters in his taxi in Irving because he was angry they were dating outside the Muslim faith. Said maintained that he was innocent.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     