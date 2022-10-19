Paris High School Seniors Named College Board National Recognition Program Scholars

The College Board recently announced Abby Perry, Ainsley Mathieu, Anna Lehenbauer, Brody Holleman, Carter Benson, Chrisitan Wilson, Jackson Alsup, Jameiya Fuller, Johnathan Young, Maci Meyer, Patrick Roland, Preston Harper, Sophia Hamer, Tijahni McGee, and Traniece Bizzell seniors at Paris High School, scored in the top 2.5% of juniors in our region who took the Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area, or are from a small town.

The College Board National Recognition Programs create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities by awarding them academic honors and connecting them to universities across the country.

Abby Perry, Ainsley Mathieu, Anna Lehenbauer, Brody Holleman, Carter Benson, Christian Wilson, Jackson Alsup, Johnathan Young, Maci Meyer, Patrick Roland, Preston Harper, Sophia Hamer, and Traniece Bizzell all received the National Rural and Small Town Scholar Award; Anna Lehenbauer also received the National Hispanic Recognition Scholar Award. Traniece Bizzel also received the National African American Recognition Award along with Jameiya Fuller and Tijahni McGee.