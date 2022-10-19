Justiss Elementary Installs Lu Interactive Playground

Justiss Elementary is the first school in the North East Texas area to install a Lu Interactive Playground. The closest systems can be found in Royce City, Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Little Rock, Arkansas. The Lu transforms any area into an active and educational environment where kids are physically, intellectually, and socially-emotionally engaged. This system will be used in the Justiss gymnasium for physical education, fun parties,

and events. The Lu Interactive Playground system includes a projector, movement detection camera, and a light and sound module to create magical immersive spaces where kids learn better through physical activity.

“We are very excited to have this new and innovative technology in our gym,”stated Assistant Principal Allison Hanley. “We are so grateful to the Justiss Sisters and the Justiss PTO for supporting this project. The students love interacting with it, and we are looking forward to using it for years to come.”