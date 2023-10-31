ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris ISD Celebrates Hispanic Heritage

(left) Students from Lamar County Head Start left to right: Yesenia Luna Sanchez and Abraham Pedraza. (right) Students from T. G. Givens left to right: Evelyn Tecorral, Sarahi Estrada, Ximena Ibarra, Yixon Rosa, and Brisa Ibarra.

 

Paris Independent School District recently held a program in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which featured students from Bilingual and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. They aimed the program at celebrating the rich culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans in the United States. The students showcased their talents while dancing, all while wearing traditional attire. Art students from Paris Junior High provided the decorations for the auditorium and cafeteria. “My students and I enjoyed being a part of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Program,” expressed PJH art teacher Aaryn Honeywood. “This is the second year for my students to decorate the auditorium, and we are already looking forward to next year.”

(Left) Pictured above From Aikin Elementary Delaney Oliva. (Right) Students from Justiss Elementary left to right: Gretel Santana, Ayla Martinez, Adaly Oliva, and Camila Teran.

 

The event was a great success, and it provided a platform for students to express themselves and learn about the importance of diversity and inclusion. It also served as a reminder of the valuable contributions that Hispanic Americans have made to our society and the need to continue celebrating their legacy.

