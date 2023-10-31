Paris ISD Celebrates Hispanic Heritage

Paris Independent School District recently held a program in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which featured students from Bilingual and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. They aimed the program at celebrating the rich culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans in the United States. The students showcased their talents while dancing, all while wearing traditional attire. Art students from Paris Junior High provided the decorations for the auditorium and cafeteria. “My students and I enjoyed being a part of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Program,” expressed PJH art teacher Aaryn Honeywood. “This is the second year for my students to decorate the auditorium, and we are already looking forward to next year.”

The event was a great success, and it provided a platform for students to express themselves and learn about the importance of diversity and inclusion. It also served as a reminder of the valuable contributions that Hispanic Americans have made to our society and the need to continue celebrating their legacy.