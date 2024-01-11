Sandlin Header 2022
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured left to right: Aikin Assistant Principal David Stevens, Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Paula Nichols, Aikin Principal Katie McKinney, Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel.

Paris ISD principals named winners for the December GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Hilary Hutcheson, Esbeyda Sanchez, Erin Scholl, Paula Nichols, Nicole Hall, Kristen Pirtle, Dawn Parson and Betty Robison.

Pictured left to right: Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Betty Robison, Superintendent Althea Dixon and Travis Principal Stephen Long.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Paula Nichols and Betty Robison each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

