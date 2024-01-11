Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the December GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Hilary Hutcheson, Esbeyda Sanchez, Erin Scholl, Paula Nichols, Nicole Hall, Kristen Pirtle, Dawn Parson and Betty Robison.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Paula Nichols and Betty Robison each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.