World Lottery Association Recertifies Texas Lottery’s Responsible Gaming Program At Level 3 Status

AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery has been reaccredited by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its responsible gaming initiatives, as recommended by the Independent Assessment Panel (IAP) of international corporate responsibility experts. Initially achieving Level 3 certification in 2016, the Texas Lottery has now been recertified for a second time, extending its status through 2026.

“The Texas Lottery takes great pride in the international recognition of its commitment to responsible gaming,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “While continuing to set sales records, our agency remains focused on upholding the WLA’s responsible gaming standards. Our commitment to implementing the WLA Responsible Gaming Principles into our day-to-day operations continues, as we build programs and improve safeguards for the responsible play of our games.”

The Texas Lottery documented and demonstrated a strong commitment to self-assessment of its implementation of the 10 WLA Responsible Gaming structural elements to achieve Level 3 certification. The IAP commended the Texas Lottery for its ability to maintain a solid responsible gaming program despite cuts in budget and resources. The agency was also applauded for its sound stakeholder engagement with retailers, players, employees and its Commission, as well as a very comprehensive and well-developed retailer program.

The Texas Lottery provides awareness training for retailers, vendors and employees and makes resource information available through the dedicated Responsible Gambling page on its website and brochures displayed at more than 20,000 licensed lottery retail locations across Texas. Responsible gaming messages are also featured in employee and retailer communications and on the Texas Lottery’s official social media accounts. The Texas Lottery is a member of WLA, North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) and a Silver member of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). Additionally, it participates in the NCPG-McGill University Gift Responsibly Campaign to prevent underage gambling and in the National Problem Gambling Awareness Month campaign conducted annually in March.

The WLA is an international trade organization that represents more than 150 lotteries from 80 countries across five continents. Member organizations must be licensed or authorized to conduct lotteries by the jurisdiction in which they reside. The Texas Lottery joined WLA in 2014, attaining Level 1 certification that year and Level 2 certification in 2015 before reaching Level 3 certification a year later.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $38.2 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $84.3 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $32.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $227 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.