Paris ISD Elementary Campuses “Start with Hello”

(L) T.G. Givens social worker Mollie Jamar gives Matteo Ibarra a high five. (R) T. G. Givens student Dovie Malone greets students

Aikin Elementary, Justiss Elementary, and T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center participated in “Start with Hello” week along with hundreds of schools and youth organizations across the United States. This program, founded by the Sandy Hook Promise, teaches students to be more socially inclusive and connected to each other. Students were taught the importance of inclusion of all students through presentations, guidance lessons, assemblies, special events, and campus-wide initiatives that reinforce the prevention of social isolation and loneliness.

Justiss Student Council – left to right: Front Row: Callie Gann, Allison Hanley, Yovanna Barragan, Valeria Sanchez, N’diya Gordon, Ailen Hernandez Mallie Medina, Yaretzy Gaytan, Rilyn Russell, Emerson Dorse, Emmiee Pyles, Xochitl Peralta, and Andrea Irwin Back Row: Dustin Smyers, Cynna McGee Harris, Dakota Twitty, Enrique Navarro, Braeylyn Marshall, Jaceyon Sampson, Joshua Hunt, Abel Allen, Dantaj Patterson, Jamir Smith, Jonathan Lazano, Aiden Kelley, Tajh Lee, Renee Elmore, and Betsy Prado

All activities were held on the elementary campuses, with all students participating in daily activities like campus wide art display “We Rise By Lifting Others!” hot air balloon project and “Aikin Says Hello,” photo opportunities, “Wear Green, Don’t Be Mean!”, mix it up lunch and Friday assemblies. In addition, students were given a chance to learn different types of handshakes and new conversation starters to help greet new friends.

Aikin Elementary – pictured left to right: Rowen Hinkle, Jaxon Berry, Sam Smyers, Isaac Allen, Maria Ramirez, Jacey Wooten, Kylan Cooper, Grayson Bunch, and Lindsey Jones

