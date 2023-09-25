Paris ISD Elementary Campuses “Start with Hello”

Aikin Elementary, Justiss Elementary, and T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center participated in “Start with Hello” week along with hundreds of schools and youth organizations across the United States. This program, founded by the Sandy Hook Promise, teaches students to be more socially inclusive and connected to each other. Students were taught the importance of inclusion of all students through presentations, guidance lessons, assemblies, special events, and campus-wide initiatives that reinforce the prevention of social isolation and loneliness.

All activities were held on the elementary campuses, with all students participating in daily activities like campus wide art display “We Rise By Lifting Others!” hot air balloon project and “Aikin Says Hello,” photo opportunities, “Wear Green, Don’t Be Mean!”, mix it up lunch and Friday assemblies. In addition, students were given a chance to learn different types of handshakes and new conversation starters to help greet new friends.