Mathews Auto Group Pays it Forward to the Boys and Girls Club of Hugo

Pictured are Henry Shaw – Mathews Auto Group. Janet Dawson- Hugo Club Director and Chris Glendening – Area Director Boys and Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley

One of the Associates at Mathews Auto Group serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Hugo. When talking with Janet Dawson, the Director at the Club, she had mentioned that their arts and crafts supplies were nearly depleted for the summer program. Mathews Auto Group then stepped up and made a Pay it Forward to the Club to help replenish their supplies to ensure that the kids there have a happy and well-rounded summer program. Thank you, Boys and Girls Club of Hugo, for providing a much-needed SAFE place for our kids to go to after school and during the Summer in Hugo and Choctaw County. We appreciate having a program, such as yours, that keeps our kids active, involved, and away from harm.

