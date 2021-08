The Rotary Club of Paris United held a blue jean drive and donated approximately 220 pairs to Paris ISD. Red River Credit Union, Toyota of Paris, Mathews Nissan, and Mathews Honda served as drop-off locations. In a little over a month, they collected over 440 pairs of new and gently used jeans for local schools. The Rotary Club of Paris is hoping to make this an annual event.

Paris ISD will distribute the jeans received to all campuses to be used throughout the year for students in need.