Paris ISD Scenario Writers win big in Texas Future Problem Solving Program

Paris ISD students recently submitted their writing scenarios to the Future Problem Solving Program. Scenario Writing is a component of the International Future Problem Solving Program. Students write futuristic short stories based on the topics for the year and set at least twenty years in the future. The story is based on a present challenge and a proposed solution that is extrapolated twenty or more years into the future and has caused unforeseen challenges for that new environment. The story is then based on those new challenges. The top three placing stories in each division are submitted for International Competition. This year’s topics have been Neurotechnology, Water Supply, Building Green, Insects, and Mining.

In the senior division, Paris High School student Davis Green placed first and will represent Texas at the International Competition along with Grace Moore, who placed third. PHS student Sophia Hamer placed fifth, and students Hana Syed and Anna Lehenbauer received honorable mention. PHS students are coached by Sandra Strom

In the middle division, Paris Junior High School student Akshay Bacharanianda placed first and will represent Texas at the International Competition. Other PJH students who placed are Hannah Cunningham, fifth place, and Caroline Gillem with an honorable mention. PJH students are coached by Eva Dickey.

All students will attend the Texas Future Problem Solving Bowl in Waco on April 8-10 to receive their awards. In addition, Green, Moore, and Bacharanianda will represent Texas at the International Competition later this summer.