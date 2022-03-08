Paris Wine Fest April 9

Paris Texas Wine Fest is back. Join your friends for an evening to Sip, Savor and Shop around downtown Paris, Texas! April 9, 2022, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Paris Main Street and partners present Paris, Texas Wine Fest, a ticketed event that highlights Texas Wineries from across the state, local restaurants, food trucks, and farms, and local retail shops and galleries found in downtown Paris Texas.

Beginning at 5:45 p.m. ticket holders can check in at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman in downtown Paris, Texas to pick up their 2022 swag bags and participant wristband. This year’s swag bags include a 2022 commemorative wine glass, wine glass lanyard, reusable wine bottle tote for purchases, and wine bottle stopper. These items are provided courtesy of the event sponsors and all ticket holders will receive swag. They also receive a map of participating downtown businesses where the wineries and food partners will have tasting booths set up.

The event boasts 10 different wineries from across Texas. Each winery will have a booth set up inside a business where winery representatives will give attendees a sample of their wine, and share information about their vineyards and types of wine they make. Attendees will also be given the option to purchase their favorite wines by the glass, or bottle.

Each downtown business will also host one of 10 different eateries, food trucks, farms or restaurants from across northeast Texas. Ticket holders can expect a bite sized sample of and gourmet bites representative of amazing menu items found at each participating food establishment. Some menu items will be for sale depending on location.

Entertainment will be provided for the attendees and featured inside businesses or at various outdoor locations. Tables and chairs will be provided at each location if attendees want to sit and listen.

Event proceeds will help provide funding for the Paris Main Street Building Improvement Grant. Through this program, building and business owners may obtain matching grants for the improvement of downtown signage, facades and other building improvements while keeping the building’s historical integrity. “To date, the Main Street Advisory Board has granted over $65,000 for improvements to historic downtown buildings, in some instances assisting to put them back in service instead of sitting vacant” says Cheri Bedford, Main Street Coordinator. “The Building Improvement Grant has had a huge impact toward the goals for revitalization of the downtown”, says board member Kari Daniel.

Only 400 tickets are sold, keeping the event an intimate gathering. Tickets are sold online only and are available at the website. Cost is $40.00 (plus small online fee.) For a list of participating businesses or more information, please contact the Main Street program office at 903/784-9293 or www.pariswinefest.com

Save the date, grab a ticket and enjoy an evening to relax with entertainment, Texas wine, regional cuisine and great shopping in downtown Paris. Texas

###