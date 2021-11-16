Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
RPM Staffing Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

Paris ISD “Stuffed The Bus” For Downtown Food Pantry

PISD Elementary Ed Director Jennifer Ray, PISD Secondary Ed Director Jerrica Liggins, and PISD Bilingual/ESL Coordinator Yesica Munguia stand inside the “stuffed” bus to show just how much stuffing was collected by PISD.

Paris Independent School District competed in the fifth annual “Stuff the Bus” stuffing drive. The district donated 3,981 boxes of stuffing to the Downtown Food Pantry. Aikin Elementary School will be getting the Traveling Turkey Trophy this year with 1,294 boxes of stuffing collected. Aikin has possession of the trophy until the competition next year.

According to drive director Jennifer Ray, “This year Paris ISD was #all_in and made this the biggest “Stuff the Bus” we have ever had! We are blown away by the generosity of our staff and students!”

Pictured right:   Pantry Operations Director Chuck Burton, PISD Elementary Ed Director Jennifer Ray, PISD Secondary Ed Director Jerrica Liggins, and PISD  Bilingual/ESL Coordinator Yesica Munguia

Pictured Back:  Executive Director Allan Hubbard, and Operations Assistant Josh Mullins

Executive Director Allan Hubbard said, “We’re in awe of the generosity of PISD’s staff and students. It is the very definition of ‘go big or go home.’”

PISD Elementary Ed Director Jennifer Ray and Secondary Ed Director Jerrica Liggins present Aikin Principal Kimberly Donnan with the Traveling Turkey Trophy.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     