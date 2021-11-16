Paris ISD “Stuffed The Bus” For Downtown Food Pantry

Paris Independent School District competed in the fifth annual “Stuff the Bus” stuffing drive. The district donated 3,981 boxes of stuffing to the Downtown Food Pantry. Aikin Elementary School will be getting the Traveling Turkey Trophy this year with 1,294 boxes of stuffing collected. Aikin has possession of the trophy until the competition next year.

According to drive director Jennifer Ray, “This year Paris ISD was #all_in and made this the biggest “Stuff the Bus” we have ever had! We are blown away by the generosity of our staff and students!”

Pictured right: Pantry Operations Director Chuck Burton, PISD Elementary Ed Director Jennifer Ray, PISD Secondary Ed Director Jerrica Liggins, and PISD Bilingual/ESL Coordinator Yesica Munguia Pictured Back: Executive Director Allan Hubbard, and Operations Assistant Josh Mullins

Executive Director Allan Hubbard said, “We’re in awe of the generosity of PISD’s staff and students. It is the very definition of ‘go big or go home.’”