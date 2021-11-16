Tuesday’s Sports

Sulphur Bluff Pep Ralley

NFL

Monday

49ers (4-5) 31 – Rams (7-3) 10

It was the 49er’s first win at home in more than a year.

NBA

Monday

Wizards (10-3) 105 – New Orleans (2-13) 100

Dallas (9-4) 111 – Nuggets (9-5) 101

Grizzlies (7-7) 136 – Houston (1-13) 102

Heat (9-5) 103 – Thunder (5-8) 90

Tuesday

San Antonio at LA 9:30 pm

Wednesday

Phoenix will try to build upon its nine-game win streak with a victory over Dallas. The Suns are 8-3 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference, scoring 111.0 points while shooting 47.0% from the field. The Mavericks are 7-1 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, led by Dwight Powell averaging 2.5.

NHL

Dallas (5-6-2) vs. Wild (10-4-0) at Xcel Energy Center in St Pau 7:00 pm

LSC

Alphonso Willis banked in a three-pointer from near the logo at the UTSA Convocation Center as the clock expired, giving the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team a 65-62 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners on Monday night. A&M-Commerce came up with their first win over a Division I opponent since 2014, when it beat Texas Tech, 72-69, in overtime. This game was an exhibition game for the Lions and will not count towards their overall record. The Lions begin the regular season at home against Fort Valley State on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

Texas A&M University-Commerce football team standout Cedrick Wilcox III is honored as Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week this week.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Bluff had a big pep rally Monday for the Lady Bears volleyball team. The take on Fayetteville Wednesday at 11:00 am in the 1A Semifinals. Fayetteville is 44-2, and Sulphur Bluff is 26-9. The winner plays Veribest or Blum Thursday at 3:00 pm for the 1A Final. Curtis Culwell Center in Garland is the venue for the playoffs.

It should be more than a good game Friday when Daingerfield takes on Elysian Fields in 3A DII Area Round. The stage is at Tatum, and the victor takes on either West Rusk or New Waverly next week in the third round of the playoffs. In the first meeting between these two, the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets did in Daingerfield Tigers 44-28. This Friday at 7:00 pm, Daingerfield will have the eight key players missing that game are back on the field Friday.

Area Broadcasts

Thursday

Mt Vernon vs. Whitney at Tyler Rose, 7:00 pm KALK 97.7

Friday

Cooper vs. Tolar at Bruce Athens 6:00 pm MIX 107.7

Daingerfield vs. Elysian Fields at Tatum, 7:00 pm STAR 96.9

Pittsburg vs. Quinlan Ford at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 pm KALK 97.7

Paris vs. Stephenville at Denton, 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9