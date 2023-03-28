Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones Retiring

Letter from Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones

After thirty-one years as an educator, twenty-one of those as a superintendent, I have decided to retire effective June 30, 2023. Although this decision is a bittersweet, difficult one, there comes a time to face new chapters in life. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such an amazing educational community. Our students, staff, parents, and school board are achieving outstanding success in all areas of education. The culture and climate of the Wildcat community will continue the tradition of high achievement. I often start speaking engagements by saying that schools are a reflection of the community they serve. In Paris, Texas, this is particularly true. Our community values and respects education. The community has high expectations for its schools, its children, and its educators. I truly appreciate the privilege of leading and serving Paris ISD for the past ten years.

During my tenure at Paris ISD, our team of eight has always kept the students’ needs first in every decision made. Over the past decade, we have lowered school taxes tol the lowest levels in modern history. Student enrollment has peeked to an all-time historic level. In addition, we have built a record-high fund balance. In the past ten years, we have invested over $26 million dollars in capital improvements across the district without once asking our taxpayers for more funds. In addition, the establishment of our Paris ISD Police Department ensures a safe and secure environment for students, staff, and our community.

Academically, we have achieved district and campus academic distinctions from TEA. When comparing PISD to other school districts and campuses across the state that are similar to our size and demographics, we continually perform academically at top levels. I am particularly proud of the establishment of Travis High School of Choice, which provides a high-quality alternative educational environment to meet the needs of students. The creation of our Champion Mentoring Program, established in the fall of 2021, prepares our students for academic success by fostering connections and relationships between students and faculty members. Fine arts have seen their share of records, as well as athletics, Future Problem Solvers, UIL academic competitions, which all compete at high levels, often at the state, national, and even international levels. Our CTE programs continue to grow as we prepare our students not only for their academic future but to be workforce ready upon graduation. All of this would not have been possible without the dedication day in, day out of the top-notch staff of caring, dedicated educators.

A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board of Trustees, staff, and community to its children and their achievement. Paris ISD is indeed so committed. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during my time as Superintendent.

The Paris ISD school board intends to name Althea Dixon, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability as the lone finalist for superintendent. I will assist Mrs. Dixon and the leadership team to make the transition as smooth as possible. Under Mrs. Dixon’s leadership, PISD will continue its excellence and reach new levels of success.