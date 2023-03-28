UNCLAIMED $1 MILLION POWERBALL® TICKET TO EXPIRE APRIL 20

Winning ticket was purchased in Paris for the drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022

AUSTIN – A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022, will soon expire. The Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn was purchased at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286, in Paris, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (19-25-48-55-60), but not the red Powerball number (18). The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. local time. The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery® claim center.

The ticket holder may also claim the prize by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the April 20 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to: