Paris Lamar County Habitat for Humanity’s 10th Redneck Golf Taking Sign Ups

It’s that time of year again…..time for the REDNECK GOLF OPEN. This is #10 and will be held at Pine Ridge Golf Course on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Although teams are being filled there is still room and always room for more sponsorships. There are many levels and the cost of a team is $300.

Your participation in this tournament helps us build homes for families who might not otherwise ever be able to own their own home and insure safety and comfort for their family. Call the Habitat office at 903-783-0599 for a brochure, or see any Habitat Board member.