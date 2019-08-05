Paris PD Activity Report

Paris Police arrested 28 year old Fredy Orlando Garcia, of Dallas, Texas in the 800 block of S Collegiate Drive at 8:40 A.M. on August 2, 2019. Officers responded to a call where a person was reported as passed out in a yard. Garcia was found to be intoxicated. While in custody and during the arrest, Garcia assaulted an officer and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. Garcia was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Fairfax St at 8:23 A.M. on August 2, 2019 in reference to a burglary of a residence. It was reported that the victim had been away from the residence due to a recent hospital stay and upon returning home, found that someone had entered the residence through a window. It was reported that nothing could be found missing at that time. The incident is under investigation.

At 2:26 P.M. on August 2, 2019, Paris Police met with a victim of a fraud. The victim reported that someone had used their debit card without their permission at two businesses in Paris. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of E hickory St at 10:54 P.M. on August 2, 2019. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and conducted an investigation. The passenger, 28 year old Shalonda Renea Finney, of Roxton, was found to be in possession of numerous pills that she did not have a prescription for. Finney was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Matthew Lynn Gilbert, 19, of Paris, was stopped in the 1400 block of N Main St at 3:39 A.M. on August 3, 2019 while riding a bicycle. Gilbert was found to have numerous motion to adjudicate warrants out of Lamar County. Gilbert was also found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. Gilbert was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police were dispatched to a burglary of a business in the 4100 block of Pine Mill Rd at 8:28 A.M. on August 3, 2019. It was reported that the owner of the business found that someone had entered the business through an unknown point of entry and had stolen cash from the office desk. The investigation continues.

A theft in the 2900 block of N Main St was reported to the Paris Police Department at 1:20 P.M. on August 3, 2019. The manager of the property reported that someone had damaged several window air-conditioner units and had stolen the copper out of them. The estimate of the loss was valued at over $6,000. It was reported that the incident had occurred sometime during the past week. The investigation continues.

At 5:00 A.M. on August 4, 2019, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in progress in the 3000 block of E Houston St. It was reported that two males had kicked in a door to gain access to the residence and one known suspect had assaulted the victim by striking the victim with the butt end of a pistol. The suspects then fled from the residence. The victim was not injured to the point of needing medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle at 6:41 P.M on August 4, 2019 in the 700 block of E Tudor St for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver, 22 year old Zavontavion Jaquan Flowers, of Paris, was found to have a felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction and 6 city traffic warrants. Flowers was arrested and placed in jail.

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 36 year old Ralph Thurston O`Neal, of Paris. O`Neal was stopped for speeding in the 1000 block of NW 7th St at 9:43 P.M. on August 4, 2019. O`Neal was found to be intoxicated and during the investigation, it was found that hehad at least two prior convictions. O`Neal was charged with driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 241 calls for service and arrested 17 persons over the past weekend ending at midnight on August 4, 2019.