Paris PD Still Accepting Applications for 11th Citizens Police Academy

8 hours ago

 

The Paris Police Department is still accepting applications for the 11th Citizens Police Academy. Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings at 6pm starting January 21 and lasting 7 weeks. Sessions are in the Emergency Operations Center.  A criminal history check will be conducted on all applicants, and those with recent criminal backgrounds may not be accepted into this program.  Applications are available at the Paris Police Department, 2910 Clarksville Street, or on the City’s website: paristexas.gov.

