Paris Police arrested 18-year-old Eric Gabriel Basham, of Powderly, at 1:05 pm on August 1, in the 2500-block of N. Main St. Detectives with the Paris Police Department, obtained a warrant charging him with burglary of a building. The warrant stemmed from a burglary reported on July 28, 2018, in the 200-block of N. Collegiate Dr. Basham was in possession of some of the stolen items from the burglary. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.