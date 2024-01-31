Paris Police Department Evidence Staff Leaving No Stones Unturned

Having no leads as to who the ring belonged to, it was secured in the Paris PD Evidence Vault where it remained until May of 2021. At that time, Evidence Technician Michelle Melton made it her priority to return as many “lost and found” items as possible to their rightful owners. She and two co-workers, Beverly Phillips and Jennifer Bacorn, along with their supervisor, Captain Terry Bull, have collectively reunited approximately four- hundred items of property to their owners.

Recently, while auditing an old box of evidence; Michelle came across a 1984, Senior Ring of Plano East High School, and began a quest to identify and locate the owner. Several weeks later a gentleman named Randy called the police department in response to a Facebook post about the ring by Jennifer Bacorn.

Randy was able to describe the ring and was thrilled to learn that his senior ring which had been lost for 13 and a half years would be returned to him. He did not recall a year but stated that he had sold ATMs in Paris for a brief time. Evidence Technician Michelle Melton later met with and returned the senior ring to Randy (depicted above).