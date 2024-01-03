ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris Police Investigating Armed Robbery

 

A convenience store employee in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street told officers that two unknown suspects, described as Hispanic males, held him at gunpoint during an Armed Robbery on New Year’s Eve. One suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and a dark-colored face mask and brandished a silver handgun with a black handle, pointed at the victim. The other suspect, wearing a white hoodie, dark face mask, and yellow gloves, walked behind the counter and removed the money from the cash register. Before Officers arrived, the suspects fled on foot toward an apartment complex with about $65.

