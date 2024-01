Say hello to Baylor Emmitt Gregory, the first baby born at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs in 2024! Baylor was born at 12:43 pm on Monday, January 1.

Baylor entered the world at 8 pounds, 13.8 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. The parents are Kenneth Gregory, Jr., and Cortnie Robbins; the delivery doctor is Dr. James Doughtie. Baylor has three siblings: Fenris (4), Karter (2), and Piper (1).