Paris Police Investigating Criminal Mischief

Paris Police is investigating the reports of criminal mischief in the downtown area and the Love Civic Center that occurred last Friday. With this being an open investigation, we are working to identify who we believe to be a white female and white male who may be involved in these criminal acts. There is a surveillance video that places these individuals around the area of the reported damage. It is a criminal investigation that we can’t and will not release information that could jeopardize any prosecution that may be available. If our efforts fail to identify these people, we will bring the information to the public and media for assistance in the identification, as we have done in previous cases. We are sensitive to the interest of who did this in our community, but we will do our due diligence in the investigation. No one has been charged or arrested in connection with these incidents.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police

Paris Police Department

Office 903-737-4100