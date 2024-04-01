Paris Police Investigating Shooting

A Special Press Release Date: April 1, 2024

Randy Tuttle Asst. Chief of Police

At approx 2:00 am, on Sunday, March 31, a shooting took place during a sizeable unauthorized block party at the Booker T. Washington, Paris Housing Authority Residential Property. The Paris Police Department received several 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots, which resulted in at least four victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Paris PD Officers and Investigators responded to the scene, and Reno Police Officers and Deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

A Preliminary investigation reveals that the gunshots resulted from a fight between two male subjects near the 600 building. Officials recovered approximately 80 empty shell casings of various caliber weapons from the scene. One adult female victim refused medical treatment at the scene but later arrived at the Quality Health Emergency Room at 6:04 am with a possible gunshot wound to her leg. Police have not made any arrests at this time. However, Investigators are reviewing security video footage of the event to identify and arrest those involved.

The Paris Police Department requests that witnesses who observed or have knowledge of those involved in this incident contact the police department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 903-737-4138 and relay that information so that they can bring those responsible to justice.

The Paris Police Department would like to sincerely thank the Reno Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for their valuable assistance during this event.