Paris Police Report For Monday, April 1

On Thursday, March 28 at 9:02 am, witnesses reported a known male subject entering empty-handed, leaving a store in the 3100 Block of NE Loop 286 with valuable merchandise, and refusing to stop for employees. Over the last couple of weeks, the subject has stolen $1,800 in an assortment of tools, including but not limited to, a trimmer-blower combo, Milwaukee dual battery, hammer drill and Impact. The subject’s criminal history shows prior theft convictions. Police will investigate the incidents as several counts of Theft of Property under $2,500, two or more Previous Convictions-SJF.

Helen Marie Dunham

Thursday, March 28, at 1:03 pm, a Paris Officer responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue for a Shoplifting. Helen Marie Dunham, 34, had skipped scanning boxes containing 42 bags of variety chips, packs of 18-pack Gatorade drinks, and other food items, totaling $92.73. Officers arrested Dunham and booked her into the Paris Jail for a State Jail Felony-Theft Prop under $2,500 with two or more convictions after a review of her criminal history.

Dericka Latriece Gray

Thursday, March 28, at 1:37 pm, police arrested Dericka Latriece Gray, 39, at 600 block of SW 7th Street on an outstanding Felony Abandon Endanger Child With Intent To Return Warrant. It was for an offense in January 2024 during temperatures in the mid-forties, when a shoeless three-year-old male was observed in the 300 block of E. Price Street, running down the sidewalk, stating, “Help me find my mom.” Police booked Gray into the Paris Jail.

Thursday, March 28, at 2:36 pm, a Burglary was reported in the 500 block of NE 11th Street. The victim stated that someone had broken into his house while he was in the hospital from March 26-28. Someone had pushed a window unit into the house. The suspect(s) then climbed through the open window. Two costume gold rings are missing. Officers lifted fingerprints.

Thursday, March 28, at 6:23 pm, a felony Criminal Mischief and a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 400 Block of Jackson Street after a domestic disturbance. The suspect had caused damage to a vehicle and had stolen a 65” Roku TV out of the backseat. The incident is under investigation.

Thursday, March 28, at 6:33 pm, a Paris Officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW 4th Street for a report of theft of materials. The property owner reported that the police had served the tenants a notice to vacate for non-payment of rent and estimated approximately 100 ft. of stolen electrical wiring. Police are investigating the incident.

Rodrigo Aguinaga Rangel

Friday, March 29, at 2:53 am, officers conducted a Traffic Stop in the 1800 block of West Austin Street on a vehicle for an obstructed Texas Temporary license plate. The driver did not provide a driver’s license but identified himself as Rodrigo Aguinaga Rangel, 26. Someone had left several open beers in the vehicle. Rangel admitted to consuming a few alcoholic beverages before driving. Rangel passed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. However, police arrested him for Felony Possession of a Controlled substance, cocaine, and two outstanding Class C warrants.

Friday, March 29, at 6:05 am, the owner reported the Theft of a Firearm from an unlocked Chevy pickup at 2500 Old Bonham Road. A Springfield Hellcat with 15-round magazines and a black Ruger pellet rifle were missing. The victim has video showing what appeared to be three persons walking onto the property and entering his truck, which police will use to assist with the investigation.

Ervin Dewayne Barry

Friday, March 29, at 8:15 am, a Paris Officer was dispatched to a Disturbance in the 1300 block of Bonham Street and arrived to yelling inside an apartment. Police separated the parties, and Ervin Dewayne Barry, 43, stated a verbal altercation started because he believed that the female had stolen his money. She stated that Barry was highly intoxicated and had started a physical altercation when Barry found out that she spent $4.00 of his cash the previous day. The victim stated that he had punched, dragged, and placed her in a chokehold. The officer observed physical markings on the victim, arrested and booked Barry into the Paris Jail for a Third-Degree Felony Assault Impeding Breath/Circulation/Family Member.

Friday, March 29, at 1:35 pm, an owner reported the Theft of Firearms in the 2600 Block of West Austin Street. The victim told a Paris Officer that someone had burglarized three vehicles on his property, and two firearms were missing. He believed the theft occurred overnight and that the cars were left unlocked. They took a Ruger EC9 Semi-automatic Pistol and a semi-automatic SCCY pistol.

Daniel Alexander Kincaid

On Friday, March 29, at 2:53 pm, a Paris Officer responded to the 2400 block of North Main Street to assist an off-duty Texas Ranger, whom a store employee flagged about a fleeing shoplifter. The Ranger identified himself as law enforcement to Daniel Alexander Kincaid, 38. Kincaid dropped $509 worth of stolen ammunition and an ammunition box in the parking lot and began running. Texas Ranger pursued Kincaid on foot and eventually detained him. Kincaid was booked for Class B Theft of Property over $100 and under $750, and Felony Evading Arrest/Detention with a Previous Conviction after his criminal history revealed two prior convictions.

Taryn Leigh Blalock

Friday, March 29, at 10:50 pm, officers stopped a pickup in the 200 block of Northwest 31st Street for traffic and registration violations. A Paris Officer made contact with the three occupants. The center passenger, Taryn Leigh Blalock, 39, was seen exiting the vehicle, obviously concealing an item under her shirt. Blalock had possession of a large zipper bag containing methamphetamine and oxycodone hydrochloride and was arrested and booked for two Felony counts of Manufacture-Delivery Controlled Substance due to the possession quantity. The right passenger, Rocky Glenn Sikes, 62, was charged with Class B Possession of Marijuana. They released the driver at the scene.

Bruce Lee Freelen

Friday, March 29, at 10:57 pm, while patrolling between the 2000–2800 blocks of Lamar Avenue, a Paris Officer observed a driver, known to have an outstanding warrant, stopped Bruce Lee Freelen, 43, and took him into custody for Motion to Revoke ProbationPossession of Controlled Substance.

Saturday, March 30, at 7:40 am, a Paris Officer took a report of Aggravated Assault/Deadly Weapon/Family Member, a First-Degree Felony. It was after a victim reported a suspect pointed a firearm at her while they made verbal threats to kill her. The suspect made a False Statement to the Police Officer. The officer also took a Class B Misdemeanor report because the victim intentionally provided a false DOB while reporting a crime.

Saturday, March 30, at 11:18 pm, a victim in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 reported her vehicle stolen by a known suspect. She had met the suspect online and had picked him up earlier in the day. He stated that he did construction and that she needed some work done on her home, and they agreed to help each other. He took her keys to retrieve “something” from the vehicle but never returned. On Sunday, March 31, the suspect was arrested in the stolen vehicle by Rockwall Police Department.

John Wade Armentout, Jr.

Sunday, March 31, at 8:26 am, Paris Officers observed a subject riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the roadway in the 700 block of Jackson Street. During a consensual search, a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine, was located. John Wade Armentout, Jr., 40, was arrested and booked for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Paris Police Department responded to 260 Calls for Service, Arrested 14 adults, and made 57 Traffic Stops over the weekend ending Sunday, March 31.

Alice Webb

