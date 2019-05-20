Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Police Release Identification of Body Found on NE 42nd Street

The deceased person found May 16th on NE 42nd Street has been identified by the medical examiner as Alan Patrick Vanevery, 61 of Paris.  A firearm was found by officers processing the scene and the preliminary autopsy report confirmed a gunshot wound to the chest as the cause of death. The manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

Mr. Vanevery had been staying off and on at an address in close proximity to where the body was found. Law enforcement had been looking for Mr. Vanevery since October 15th of 2018 when he did not attend a scheduled court hearing on a pending criminal matter.

