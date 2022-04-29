Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 29)

Thursday morning at 10:59, an officer took a fraud report from a victim in the police lobby. Two unauthorized transactions, detailed as “Zelle Debit,” were on the victim’s account, showing the transactions “Zelle Pay” for $200 to one individual and a second “Zelle Pay” for $80 to a different individual. The victim does not use “Zelle Debit,” nor does she know the two individuals listed as payees. The incident is under investigation.

Thursday afternoon at 2:14, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 700-block of NE 6th Street on a grey Honda Civic for no third brake light. The driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Officer gave a foot chase before losing sight of the subject. A vehicle search leads to a plastic lunch meat container with multiple baggies of marijuana, a clear baggie containing multiple white pills, a clear baggie with numerous medications in the shapes of a ghost, and a skull. The Officer matched a previous arrest photo with the name on the papers inside the vehicle. They will issue warrants for three drug charges and Evading Arrest Detention for the subject.

At 4:15 Thursday afternoon, an Officer responded to the 1100-block of 5th Northeast Street on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle call. A father and his son had had a verbal argument. The father said that his son jumped into the father’s pickup and sped off without permission. Police issued a “BOLO,” be on the lookout, and a stolen entry for the 2019 Blue Chevy 1500 Pickup. At 6:18 pm, the pickup was returned and cleared from the computer.

John Michael Daniels | Justin Ellis Sessums

Thursday night at 11:41, police initiated a traffic stop in the 10-block of SE 24th with an obscured license plate, displaying a blue light on the rear. The Officer observed an unknown object exit the front passenger window and found the thrown item to be a clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance, determined to be methamphetamine. Neither Driver John Michael Daniels nor passenger Justin Ellis Sessums claimed ownership. They were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. John gained an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance for possessing multiple containers of THC. Police booked the subjects into the Paris Police Jail.

Jimmy Oscar Mills

At 2:58 Friday morning, officers initially observed a red pickup truck sitting stationary at the red light at SE 17th and Clarksville for approximately 20 minutes. Police made a traffic stop on the red pickup in the 1800-block of Cleveland for no rear license plate light. Driver Jimmy Oscar Mills gave consent to search. Officers found a small black zip-up bag containing two loaded syringes with a clear liquid substance and a small clear zip lock style baggie containing a clear crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine in the vehicle. In addition, a green leafy substance, suspected to be synthetic marijuana/K2, was located. They charged Mills with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and for an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant-Possession With Intent To Deliver Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Burglary Habitation X2. They booked Mills into the Paris Police Jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 74 calls for service and Arrested eight adult persons ending Thursday (Apr 28).