Weekend Paris Area Activities

The Deport Volunteer Fire Department hosts a pet shot clinic Saturday from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the fire station on Monroe Street. The Animal Health Center will be administering rabies and other shots, and worming is also available. It is a low-cost clinic and a drive-through with your pet remaining in the car.

The Fourth Annual Live United 5k Run/Walk is tomorrow at 8:00 am at Paris’ Pine Ridge Golf Course. It’s $25 for pre-registration, $35 the day of the event, and $10 for students. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Lamar County. For more info, go to lamarcountyuw.org.

There is a celebratory ride in honor of completing the 50-mile stretch of the Northeast Texas Trail from Roxton to Clarksville tomorrow at 8:00 am. There is no charge for this celebration of years of hard work from many people. Roxton, Paris, Reno, Blossom, Detroit, Bagwell, and Clarksville will host the special events and invites. Register for this event and see what every Trail Town offers, or check out the Gran Fondo 50 Facebook page.

The community is invited to the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paris Spring Salad Luncheon tomorrow from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the church’s activity center. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the event, which will feature a variety of salads, finger foods, delicious desserts, and a few surprises. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the church’s main entrance or by calling the church office at 903-784-1000.