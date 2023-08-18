Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 18)

Carley Cooper

Thursday evening at 7:27, an officer contacted Carley Cooper in the 3400 block of W. Houston. Cooper had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. She was arrested and booked without incident.

Jason Gaarrison

Friday morning at 5:47, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 700 block of SE 8th. They observed a male subject, identified as Jason Garrison, beating on the apartment door. Officers contacted a victim inside, who advised that Garrison was a family member who lived there. Garrison had been drinking and had assaulted the victim by pushing them and throwing them into a bathtub. Evidence was present of the assault. They arrested Garrison for Family Violence Assault Causing Bodily Injury and booked him without incident.

Dearius Hawthorne

Officers were on patrol in the 600 block of Bonham Street Thursday morning at 7:40 when they observed Dearius Hawthorne, who they knew had an outstanding warrant for Parole Violation. Hawthorne was positively identified and arrested without incident.

Erica Vickers

At 9:04 Thursday morning, an officer worked a criminal trespass in the 800 block of SE 40th Street. The complainant advised that Erica Vickers was in front of the house and that there was an active trespass warning and an active protective order against her. Upon arrival, they observed Vickers standing on the front porch of the residence. Officers placed Vickers under arrest since this violated the protective order and a previous Criminal Trespass warning. During booking, police found Vickers had possession of prescription narcotics without a prescription. She was summarily charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance as well.

Officers made eight traffic stops, arrested ten adults, and answered 87 calls for service on Thursday (Aug 17).