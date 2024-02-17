Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Police Report For Friday, February 16

Quantravious Kejuanta Gray

A Paris Police Officer assigned the Texas DPS on Thursday at 6:36 pm on a motor vehicle pursuit. The suspect threw an item from his vehicle in the 400 block of E. Hickory St. As the Paris officer approached the tossed item, he observed another vehicle stopped in the area. The officer stopped the driver, Quantravious Kejuanta Gray, 23, who gave a false name because of an outstanding traffic warrant. Gray resisted detention by pushing and struggling with the officer. Backup arrived, and they discovered Gray had Denton County Warrants for Assault by Impeding Breath and a local warrant for Assault against a family member. Officers charged Gray with Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to ID as a fugitive from justice, and Resisting Arrest.

Captain John T. Bull

